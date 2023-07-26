Six horses in Parker have been seized and sent to an equine rehabilitation facility following an anonymous animal abuse complaint, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Officers responded to a location in the 12300 block of Piney Lake Road. Officers said they observed several horses on the property that were malnourished and documented that the animals' rib cages and hip bones were protruding from their bodies.

The barn floor had a large amount of feces and flies, there were stalls with standing urine, and many of the horses did not have access to food or water, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also said in a news release.

One horse suffered from an open laceration on its neck that needed immediate medical attention, authorities said.

In the day following the investigation, officers seized the animals, which were relocated to an equine rehabilitation facility, said the sheriff’s office, who also served the owner of the animals, identified as 69-year-old Jose Covelo, with a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty.