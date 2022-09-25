Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver.
Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen.
“The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen said in an interview. “It basically came down to what we felt was the right culture, the right environment, and also having the key ingredient of tech talent. Plus, being in a city that’s quite nice to live in.
“I think Denver ticked all of those boxes to be honest.”
The announcement was made at Denver Startup Week, which wrapped up last Friday.
Though Preezie didn’t get any economic development incentives, it was assisted by the Denver Office of Economic Development, Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, and the Colorado Office of International Trade and Economic Development.
“Our global team continues to build relationships throughout the world with government partners, accelerators, and small businesses, highlighting Denver as a viable market for overseas companies to expand their operations and enhance opportunities for our local businesses,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a news release. “Welcoming Preezie to our lineup of global businesses is another boost to our international presence, and further solidifies our community as a premier place for startups and entrepreneurs.”
Nguyen said he visited several cities on the east coast, west coast and Texas.
“The level of help and assistance from (the Denver DEDO) team was fantastic,” he said. “I can say it was far greater than any other city that I've visited throughout the U.S. And to me that just showed that sort of community spirit. It's sort of the whole, you know, government and businesses and startups working together.”
The company is securing office space at Galvanize and plans to hire up to 10 sales and administrative roles by the end of 2022. It’s got about 30 employees in Australia.
Preezie is a business-to-business SaaS Nguyen describes as “a retail experience platform.”
“Our mission is to bridge that in-store shopping experience and the online experience,” he said.
The company has about 120 clients in Australia and landed a couple of big clients in America — Guitar Center and Dell.
The AUSDenver Business Hub at Galvanize Denver Platte, 1644 Platte St., seems to be working. Formed early in 2022, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s mission is to support “business relationships between Australia-owned businesses and the broader business community in Colorado.”
Preezie will be the eighth Australian company to establish a presence in Denver in recent years. Last year, Humanitix, an Australian nonprofit ticket-selling company, picked Denver as its United States headquarters. Its still growing its job base and hoped to to create 136 full-time Colorado jobs with an average salary of $52,276 in the next eight years.
“Denver is quite prominent back in Australia,” Nguyen said. “We looked at New York, the Bay Area, Austin and Denver. Those are the most prominent cities to locate if you’re a tech or an aspiring and growing a tech company that wanted to base yourself out of the U.S.”
Nguyen immersed himself in the Denver culture by going to a couple of Denver Broncos games, including the home opener. Of course he’d seen Australian rules football - soccer and rugby blend – but nothing prepared him for the scene at Empower Field at Mile High for the Broncos’ home opener.
“I’ve never been to an NFL game before and I really enjoyed it,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to going to ice hockey, baseball and basketball games as well. I’m a big sports fan, so Denver is right up my alley.”
Denver job openings will be posted at the company’s website preezie.com.