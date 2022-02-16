Winter is certainly using February (and January) to make up for all the time it lost in November and December. For the second time in less than a week, Denver and the metro area began getting a healthy snowstorm Wednesday -- with 4-6 inches expected total, according to Caitlyn Mensch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
As dark fell, the roads got more hazardous. but not everyone minded.
Denver resident Shelby Feistner said that since she works from home now, she doesn’t have to worry about getting stuck on her commute and looks forward to snow days. And Steve Marsh, who recently moved here, didn't let snow keep his dog Moose from enjoying his walk in Jefferson Park.