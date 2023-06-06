Denver District Attorney's Office prosecutors charged a man with first-degree murder and other charges after the May 20 shooting that killed a man and injured a woman.

Prosecutors charged Antonio Simpson, 34, with one count of first-degree murder for allegedly killing John Martinez, 46, according to a Denver District Attorney's Office news release.

Simpson is also charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault for allegedly shooting a woman in the apartment in the leg.

On May 20 just before 7 p.m., Denver police officers responded to the report of a shooting at 861 Cherry St., southeast of City Park.

The caller said she had been shot and her boyfriend might be dead, according to the arrest affidavit.

Responding officers found the woman caller with a gunshot wound to her leg and a man in his 40s, later identified as Martinez, in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police arrested Simpson on June 1 after an investigation and he was charged on Tuesday, according to the news release.