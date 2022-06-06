Three armed robbery suspects were arrested after leading police on a pursuit and caused a shelter-in-place order Sunday night, Westminster Police Department said.
Around 7:30 a.m., police said officers were alerted of a possible armed robbery in the area of 148th Avenue and Huron Street.
The victim said he followed the suspect vehicle while he was on the phone with dispatch, and at one point they reported several gunshots were fired at them by one or more suspects, according to police.
Read the full story from Denver Gazette media partner KUSA here.