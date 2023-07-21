Commerce City police arrested a suspect Friday in a fatal shooting on July 14.

Omar Nieves, 28, was arrested and booked into the Adams County Detention Center, according to a Commerce City Police Department news release.

The homicide happened on July 14 just before 6 a.m. in front of a home in the 11500 block of East 118th Avenue, right across U.S. Highway 85 from Henderson.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a person fatally shot at the scene.

Police identified Nieves as the suspect Wednesday, releasing a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) alert for him, asking the public to call the CCPD tipline with information.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the same tipline at 303-289-3626 .