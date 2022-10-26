One of the seven people who died during an especially violent Denver-area weekend was a 17-year-old, who was pistol-whipped and shot in the head, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by The Denver Gazette.
A woman walking her dog stumbled upon the body of Khant Naing at around 1:49 a.m., Saturday morning in the clubhouse of an apartment building in the 2200 block of South Buchtel Boulevard, which is south of Interstate 25 near the University of Denver campus.
Emilio Gomez, 20, of Denver was arrested later that night, Oct. 22, on suspicion of first degree murder after police saw that his driver’s license photo matched the person seen allegedly attacking Naing on apartment surveillance video.
One 911 caller heard loud threats inside the apartment building and said that Naing had mentioned he was hiding small guns from his alleged killer.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said there will be no formal charges on Gomez until police transfer the case to her office.