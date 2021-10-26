Fire investigators with the South Metro Fire Rescue are looking for two teenagers who were caught on videotape – and later seen watching the fire they allegedly started – as persons of interest in the early Monday arson fire that claimed much of Fright Acres in Parker, according to South Metro.

Fright Entertainment LLC Owner Steve Petalas said the company was having its best year yet before the fire, started in hay bales, burned the main building in the four-stage attraction at 11321 Dransfeldt Rd, Parker.

“2021 was definitely our best year yet. It’s been growing every year and the people just love it. The community really supports us,” Petalas said.

He’s been overwhelmed by the support of the Parker community, both residents and businesses, after the fire.

“It means a lot to us the community comes together like this, and has our back,” he said.

Petalas plans to open the three areas that weren’t burned this weekend.

“I mean it’s Halloween – you can’t not be open on Halloween,” he said. “As long as they don’t try to finish us off before then.”

Parker Mayor Jeff Toborg said Parker Police plan extra patrols in the area between now and then, even though the small plot of land it occupies is technically in unincorporated Douglas County.

“His can-do spirit about this is totally awesome,” Toborg said. “We definitely got the ‘trick’ in that trick or treat, but Steve’s going to build back. That’s what we do here in Parker, rally and then support our businesses or families who need it.”

Parker resident Mike Smith has been in a family partnership that has owned the land, called Flat Aces, and farmed it since 1948. He said it used to be an irrigated hay farm. But in 2006, state officials blocked up the irrigation well, saying the families could no longer use the water. So they turned to making the farm land a pumpkin patch and do what they could to maximize its value.

Petalas came along in 2013 with the idea for “Reaper’s Hallow” – which later became Fright Acres.

“There’s a reason the lines have been as long as they have,” he said of the site’s popularity.

Officials can move up to 1,000 people a night through the 30-minute walk of attractions. They employ about 80 actors and workers. It brings things like fire performers, a hearse club from Denver, and food trucks to entertain waiting guests. They enjoy showing black and white horror films, especially the Universal Pictures monster movies.

“We try to make it a real event with a fun vibe,” he said.

But the vandalism Fright Acres has experienced has not been fun, as it's been worse than any year. Monday morning was just the latest episode. Petalas said vandals have destroyed exhibits this year.

“This year is the worst I’ve seen it – kids have always knocked down some corn or done minor stuff, but nothing like this,” he said. “This is how we make our income.”

While they have insurance, many things in the burned exhibit building were irreplaceable. They had been collecting it for years.

“None of it was from Spirit or Home Depot,” Petalas said. “The stuff we had was from 90s and early 2000s – Halloween industry memorabilia. These were irreplacable handmade caskets and coffins. All that stuff we’ve collected over the years is gone.”

Smith said he hopes the perpetrators are caught soon.

“The first thing I’d have them do is come over here and clean this mess up with a spoon and toothbrush,” Smith said. “My question is where are the parents? Here they are at 1 a.m. starting a fire.”

“The fact these kids are burning a local business is pretty scary,” Petalas said.

South Metro spokesman Eric Hurst said fire investigators are working with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Suspects could face charges of trespessing, criminal michief and arson. Investigators declined to release the video of the two suspects, saying it would be of higher investigative value not to.

Gazette reporter David Mullen contributed to this story.