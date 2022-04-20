The hits just keep coming to the Arvada Center – and not in the good way.
Today the decision was made to cancel the remainder of the run of its hit musical “Kinky Boots” after another three members of the fully vaccinated cast and crew tested positive for COVID over the past 24 hours, spokesman Marcus Turner confirmed.
That wipes out the final seven scheduled performances, which will mean an estimated revenue hit of $130,000, Turner said. The actors will be paid for the lost performances.
In December, the Arvada Center canceled the final nine performances of its holiday musical “Elf” after the Omicron spike tore through the creative team. That revenue loss came to $230,000. In March, another outbreak prompted the company to cancel the first two weeks of the play “Stick Fly.” All this after the Arvada Center posted a loss of just under $1.2 million at the end of the first pandemic fiscal year.
On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that positive COVID cases have increased 43 percent over the past two weeks, even though many public testing sites have been shut down. This latest spike comes at a time when governments and most area performing-arts organizations have relaxed nearly all audience COVID protocols.
Anecdotally, COVID appears to again be ripping through the local performing-arts community to varying degrees. Ten days ago, one local theater company held auditions for an upcoming musical. A week later, its producer reported that eight of the estimated 50 people who attended had tested positive within one week.
While mask mandates and vaccine cards are quickly becoming a thing of the past just about everywhere, the Arvada Center has continued to follow strict, required union backstage protocols, including the regular testing of all actors and crew. Turner admits that the Arvada Center's ongoing battle with COVID has strained the company’s two competing priorities: “We want to fulfill our mission to create and present art to our audiences, while holding the health and safety of our artists as our primary concern,” he said. “That has become a tough balance to strike, frankly, and the strain is starting to show.”
If there is good news in all of this, Turner said, the Arvada Center should be able to weather the financial hit. “Because we were able to secure federal funding through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, we went into this season with a cushion that we knew would sustain us should this very thing happen – and it has,” Turner said.
Barring further developments, the Arvada Center will continue with scheduled performances of the plays “Animal Farm,” “Stick Fly” and “The Liar,” playing in repertory through May 24.
One additional casualty of all of this is The Center on Colfax, a safe and welcoming place for Colorado's LGBTQ community. The “Kinky Boots” cast and crew have been collecting donations that, going into the final week of performances, had reached $5,500.
Rateliff re-opens Skylark Lounge
Beloved Denver singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff, his Night Sweats band members and comedian Josh Blue are now the co-owners of the iconic Skylark Lounge in the Baker neighborhood. The band reopened the venue April 12 with three concerts that raised $36,500 for Rateliff’s foundation, The Marigold Project, which supports community and nonprofit organizations working on issues of racial, social and economic justice.
Rateliff and his band buds all still live in the Baker neighborhood and wanted to save the 175-capacity beer-soaked joint from development. The downstairs bar will remain the primary concert venue. The upstairs space has been renamed the Bobcat Lounge, a nod to Rateliff and bassist Joseph Pope III’s lifelong friend and Skylark manager Bob Ashby. The Bobcat will host local music and national touring acts and comedians, along with DJs, drag nights, art shows and more. The Night Sweats will play two sold-out nights at Red Rocks this August.
Rateliff also recently helped re-open the Holiday Theater. Video here.
Colorado Springs actor back on Broadway
Colorado Springs native Jason Veasey will return to Broadway on April 26 when “A Strange Loop,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson, opens in New York City. It’s the story of a young, Black, gay theater writer grappling with his toxic inner thoughts. Veasey, in fact, plays “Thought 5.”
Veasey, who graduated from Coronado High School and the University of Northern Colorado, was nominated for a 2003 Denver Post Ovation Award when he starred as Jesus in Town Hall Arts Center’s “Godspell.” At the time, I wrote for The Post: “Veasey's visceral crucifixion is the most bloody and effective I've ever seen.” He also performed for the Walden Family Playhouse, Arvada Center and Lone Tree Arts Center before making his Denver Center debut in the DCPA Theatre Company’s “Smart People” in 2017.
Veasey made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of “The Lion King” in 2011. “But this time, I’m originating my role, so in a way, it feels like a debut,” he told broadwaydirect.com.
Veasey began work on “A Strange Loop” when it was in its creative infancy a full decade ago. “What drew me to the piece was its honesty, rebelliousness, humor, and a score that is really beautiful and interesting,” he told the web site. “I wanted it to succeed whether I was a part of it or not.”
Rehearsals began two years ago – on April 19, 2019, to be exact – for a pre-Broadway run at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre, followed by a wildly successful off-Broadway engagement at Playwrights Horizons. “That’s when I knew that this was something big,” he said.
I interviewed Veasey while he was still a student at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. “I was looking for a place where everyone was serious about what they were doing, and that they took my dreams seriously,” he said.
Tom Robinson’s big, beautiful sendoff
On April 15, which was 75 years to the day after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball, hundreds gathered at New Hope Baptist Church to say goodbye to another quiet giant named Robinson. Tom Robinson, co-founder of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, longtime high-school athletics administrator, college referee and math teacher at Regis High School, died April 4 at age 76.
Robinson was celebrated as a bridge between races, faiths and adversaries. A loving guardian of three generations of dancers, athletes and humans. His service drew appearances or messages from luminaries such as Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis, former Mayor Wellington Webb and his wife, former State Rep. Wilma Webb; State Sen. Rhonda Fields; former NBA stars Alex English, Chauncey Billups, Chuck Williams and Bill Garnett; Grammy-winning vocalist Dianne Reeves; international vocalist Mary Louise Lee; Sculptor Ed Dwight, and longtime Regis University basketball coach Lonnie Porter.
April 15 was also Good Friday, and on this day, Robinson packed the church with Muslims, Catholics, Baptists, Protestants, Jews, atheists and more sitting side by side as vocalist Sheryl Renee turned the "Our Father" into a glorious expression of universal prayer.
After 3½ hours, the last word went, as it should, to Robinson’s wife, Cleo. “Let us plant the seeds of love and righteousness and excellence,” she said. Read our full tribute here
DPS Shakespeare Fest returns Friday
The Denver Public Schools’ 38th annual Shakespeare Festival returns to the Denver Performing Arts Complex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday (April 22). Each year up to 5,000 students from 40 schools, many speaking English as a second language, perform short scenes in tented stages spread throughout the grounds. The last in-person gathering was in 2019. A highlight is the two-block parade that kicks things off running from Skyline Park at 15th and Arapahoe streets to the performing-arts complex. More info
Wonderbound announces season
Denver’s popular contemporary dance company Wonderbound has announced its 2022-23 season, which opens Oct. 20-30 with Jocelyn Green appearing in Garrett Ammon's “Penny's Dreadful,” a vampire tale set in Paris to iconic music from the 1980s. Also: “Brrr!esque”; “The Sandman: A Newfangled Western,” with live music from the Gasoline Lollipops; and “Awakening Beauty,” Ammon’s new adaptation set to Tchaikovsky’s grandiose score. Click for details.
Briefly …
“The Art of Banksy” has opened at the abandoned Denver Sports Castle located at 1000 Broadway. The exhibit features more than 100 works by the elusive street artist including many of his most recognizable images such as “Flower Thrower” and “Rude Copper.” Banksy is the anti-establishment, graffiti-influenced artist whose identity is the art world’s biggest secret. Tickets on sale through June 12 at banksyexhibit.com …
The Mercury Cafe, owned by Danny Newman, is hiring an events manager to be the point person interacting with performing artists and leading an in-house events team. Interested applicants should email contact@mercurycafe.com.
Volunteers are needed for the 2022 Cinco De Mayo Celebrate Culture Festival on May 7-8 Civic Center Park. Sign up here …
The Tattered Cover will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day from April 29-May 1 by making nearly 2,000 books available for $10 each across four locations, with almost all being first editions signed and inscribed by the authors.