A victim died after they were hit by an Amtrak train in the Arvada area on Thursday evening, according to Arvada Fire Protection District.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at 5:52 p.m. at West 80th Avenue between Simms and Alkire streets.

The victim died at the scene. Their name hasn't been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash happened just outside Arvada city limits. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

