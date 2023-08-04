Arvada Police arrested Daniel Antonio Sanchez, 28, on child abuse charges after his infant son ended up in the hospital's intensive care unit, according to a news release.

Both the Arvada police and fire departments responded to a call regarding a seven-month-old unconscious infant at a residence in the 6000 block of Yarrow Street on March 14. The infant was transported to an area hospital and placed in the intensive care unit.

Police began an investigation on the father, Sanchez, and determined that the infant had suffered non-accidental, serious body injuries while under the care of Sanchez between March 3-14, the statement said.

Sanchez was arrested on Wednesday without incident on suspicion of felony child abuse, knowingly/recklessly cause serious bodily injury.

Final charging determinations will be made by the First Judicial Attorney's Office, according to the release.