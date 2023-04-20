A 20-year-old woman was fatally struck by a rock that was thrown into her vehicle as she was driving and her death is believed to be part of a larger overnight crime spree, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday Alexa Bartell, of Arvada, was driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana Street near Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge when she was hit by the rock. According to JCSO, the rock was thrown possibly from a vehicle or the side of the road.

At the time Bartell was on the phone with a friend and the line went silent. Bartell's friend tracked down her phone and drove to the location on Indiana Street and found Bartell dead inside her car which was off the roadway in a field.

The sheriff's office said her death is part of an overnight crime spree involving a light-colored pickup truck or SUV. They provided the following timeline of events.

10:04 p.m. – Westminster - 100th Ave. & Simms St. – rock through a windshield – driver not injured

10:36 p.m. – Boulder County - McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through a windshield – minor injuries to the driver

10:37 p.m. – Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock hit a Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to a vehicle, driver not injured

10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana Street – rock through a windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide

April 20 at 12:24 a.m. – Arvada - Highway 93 at Highway 72 – rock through a windshield – minor injuries to the driver

The sheriff's office said they're working with Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police and Westminster Police to gather information. They believe there may be additional victims.

Investigators are asking for help identifying and locating the suspects involved. Anyone who witnessed anything related to the suspect's vehicle or the suspects who may have been inside should call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612.

They're specifically looking for anyone who might have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the vehicle driving by.