The Aspen Skiing Co. announced Friday its innovative housing program "Tenants for Turns" is relaunching for the 2023-24 winter season in conjunction with posting the company's all winter seasonal positions on Monday.

Tenants for Turns incentivizes homeowners in the Roaring Fork Valley who are willing to rent a unit, an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), a guest house, a mother-in-law unit or even an extra bedroom to an ASC employee. The program, in its third year, helps address the ongoing housing crisis in Aspen and the valley, and helped house 150 employees last season.

“Since the program’s launch, we have seen amazing support from the community that provides this housing opportunity to our seasonal employees,” said Jim Laing, ASC chief human resources officer. “Housing is a top challenge in our valley, so it’s imperative we work together to help solve this ongoing problem."

Homeowners and landlords who lease a room to an employee for the ski season can choose from a variety of incentives including:

A single Premier Pass

10 single-day lift tickets

$1,500 gift certificate

These terms are available only for new leases that take effect after Oct. 1. Returning landlords will receive an added incentive if they choose the Premier Pass or single-day lift ticket options, the company said.

"It provides housing for our employees, which in turn takes pressure off the housing market, and landlords receive incentives to ski plus income from the rental. And ultimately, our guests have a fantastic experience when we are fully staffed to serve them,” Laing said.

ASC employees who are homeowners or landlords are also eligible to apply to the program. Employees whose employment status does not come with a season pass for every household member may transfer their full season pass to a family member.

Interested homeowners, landlords, and employees should visit www.aspensnowmass.com/employment for more information on the Tenants for Turns program or reach out to ASC’s talent acquisition team: 970-300-7700, [email protected].

Lease terms will be determined by the lessor and employee, but will need to contain certain basic parameters to trigger the incentive package upon verification of the lease by ASC.