First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced Thursday that she submitted a formal request to Attorney General Phil Weiser to open a "pattern and practice" investigation into the Edgewater Police Department after alleged misconduct.

On Sept. 14, 2021, King launched an investigation after an EPD officer reported several misconduct allegations in the department, according to a news release.

Black Hawk Police Chief Michelle Moriarty also called for a formal investigation into the actions of EPD's past administration.

The investigation led to the indictment of former EPD officer, Nathan Geerdes, on charges of unlawful sexual contact and retaliation against a witness.

A second case was recently filed against Geerdes including charges of attempt to influence a public servant and forgery, according to the release. He pled not guilty to the charges.

During the investigation into Geerdes, investigators discovered several incidents between 2016 and 2021 where EPD members may have violated the citizens' constitutional rights and privileges.

Investigators also discovered that, prior to the new chief's appointment in May 2022, the department's internal culture was "fraught with bullying, retaliation, and bending of the rules."

After reviewing the investigation, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office officials determined there will not be additional criminal charges, but King requested a pattern and practice review from Weiser.

"The Edgewater Police Department is home to many dedicated, hardworking police officers who serve and protect their community with integrity," King said.

"Still, I am aware of events that undermine the trust that is critical for public safety and our justice system, and as the District Attorney for the First Judicial District, I believe that a pattern or practice review is a necessary catalyst for change, both for the community and the new chief of police, who has been fully cooperative with our investigation."

Edgewater Police Chief Eric Sonstegard said the department has worked closely with King's office throughout the process and will continue to work closely with the Attorney General's office.

"As I told my staff earlier this morning, none of us can change what has happened in the past," Sonstegard said in an email to the Denver Gazette. "Allegations of bullying and retaliation are despicable in nature and that type of behavior will never be tolerated while I am the Edgewater Police Chief."

Sonstegard said he does not know anything about the allegations of incidents between 2016 and 2021.