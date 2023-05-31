Denver Public Schools Board Vice President Auon'tai Anderson — who led the push to remove police officers from campuses in 2020 — now supports a long-term policy for their return.

Announced Wednesday, Anderson's proposal would be a hybrid approach with Denver police officers acting as community resource officers that are not stationed in a school, but a region.

The details would have to be ironed out such as what the role officers would play on a daily basis and how many would be deployed, Anderson said. But Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas has agreed to the proposal, in theory, Anderson said.

"We cannot turn back on the progress that we have made," Anderson said.

Anderson and Directors Scott Esserman and Michelle Quattlebaum, who are also co-sponsors of the proposal, unveiled a draft of their new policy Wednesday.

The proposed policy was billed as a “middle-ground solution” in response to school safety discussions and proposes a new policy around searches.

Anderson further suggested that this policy would reinforce the district's commitment to "fostering an atmosphere of trust and understanding between our students and those tasked with their safety.”

Following a shooting at East High School in March that wounded two administrators, the board voted to temporarily reintroduce police officers at the district’s comprehensive high schools and tasked Superintendent Alex Marrero with crafting a comprehensive safety plan.

While Marrero’s final draft is expected before the end of the June, two earlier versions recommended a long-term return of school resource officers (SRO) to campus.

In 2020, the DPS board of education voted unanimously to cut ties with the Denver Police Department and removed SROs from campuses over fears their presence perpetuates the “school-to-prison pipeline.”

Research has shown students of color often receive harsher penalties than their white counterparts, a finding that has long worried advocates that this also leads to greater incarceration rates.

Three years ago, Anderson co-sponsored the district’s SRO termination resolution with now state Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, arguing students should be greeted by nurses, school counselors and mental health support workers — not armed police — and that the $750,000 DPD contract should be redirected to these efforts.

In addition to Anderson, Director Scott Baldermann and then-Board President Carrie Olson also voted to remove SROs.

“We’re bringing this forward to make sure that our students are safe,” Anderson said at the time.

In explaining on June 11, 2020 before his vote, Anderson said that removing SROs was taking “a step in the right direction.”

“It’s time we put Denver students first” Anderson said then.

This story is developing and will be updated Wednesday.