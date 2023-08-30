Aurora police and courts improved the public's ability to find out who's wanted on active warrants, or if there's one out for them.

Department officials are hoping to increase public transparency and accountability, according to a news release.

Aurora Municipal Court officially launched its online warrant search tool last week. The new program allows for Aurora residents to look up if they, or others, have an outstanding warrant without having to contact the local court or an official.

The tool, located on the City of Aurora website, only requires a name and date of birth. The tool then lists any active warrants.

The project was created and driven by Aurora Police Agent Virgil Majors, taking four years to complete. The idea started through his work with community relations.

"People move frequently," Majors said. "They may have missed a piece of mail or it slipped their mind and they missed a court date. ... I just wanted the community to have the info available so they can take responsibility for themselves."

Majors notes that having an active warrant often "compounds the problem" for both parties during police situations. He points to a normal traffic stop. If the driver has a warrant they are unaware of and gets arrested, they may get their car impounded, Child Protective Services may need to be contacted for any children present and the person arrested may miss work.

Hurdles for both sides.

"Giving them that power to know, maybe they can schedule a court date so there's not as much of an impact during a random encounter with law enforcement," Majors said.

It could help strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and citizens and prevent adversarial situations.

He also mentioned how it can help local businesses, especially hospitality. For example, a hotel is now able to run a potential guest through the service before allowing them to stay at the location.

Regarding how this open information can boost police-citizen relationships, Majors said: "We're taking steps in the right direction. Think back to two years ago and what the biggest complaints were — transparency and accountability... Us coming together and giving them this new tool speaks volumes with us trying to build that relationship where you trust me and I trust you."

Majors thanked Aurora Municipal Court officials for working to build the idea and make it possible.

Along with the new access, residents can still request a warrant check in person at the Aurora Municipal Court, or by phone.