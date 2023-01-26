Aurora bus stop crash

Two people were pinned between a car and a bus stop shelter after a crash Tuesday in Aurora. Police are looking for the male driver, who fled the scene after the crash. Witnesses did not get a good description of the man.

 COURTESY OF AURORA FIRE RESCUE

Aurora police are still looking for a man who drove into two pedestrians Tuesday, pinning them between the car and bus stop shelter, then fled. 

Officers responded to a call about a car crash at a bus stop on Colfax Avenue and Moline Street at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet. 

The car's driver fled the scene, but witnesses did not get a good description of him. He was last seen running south from the location of the crash, according to the tweet.

Two people were pinned between the vehicle and the bus stop shelter. Aurora Fire's Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene to rescue them. One of the victims was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue on Twitter.

Anyone with information about the driver, who has not been located, or the crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

