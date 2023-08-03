Aurora police are investigating a crash that is said to have been deadly, according to a social media post on Thursday morning.

The Aurora Police Department responded to a crash at around 2:41 a.m. Thursday at South Tower Road and East Kansas Place. All northbound and eastbound lanes were closed upon arrival, according to the release.

One car rolled through a fence and landed on its side, according to reports.

Police have not confirmed how many people were in the vehicle, but they have said the crash was deadly.

This story is developing and will be updated.