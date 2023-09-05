Aurora police investigators now believe alcohol and excessive speed were factors in a vehicle crash Saturday that left one man dead, another hospitalized.

A 23-year-old Aurora man was pronounced dead after the crash in the Southeast Crossing neighborhood, police said in a news release.

The crash occurred about 11:40 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue.

“A grey Lexus ES330 occupied by three people was driving west on Iliff when it ran a red light and struck a black Nissan Rogue that was southbound on Chambers,” police said, adding excessive speed and intoxication could be contributing factors against the Lexus driver.

Two people were in the Nissan, according to police. The driver, a 23-year-old Aurora man, was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, and died the following day, police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will identify the man after family notifications and the autopsy is complete, police said.

The driver of the Lexus, a 25-year-old Denver man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, police said, adding he was still in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Aurora Fire Department on Sunday initially reported it as a three-vehicle crash off Chambers Road. Two people needed to be extricated from their vehicles, fire officials said.

“The passengers of the Lexus and the Nissan also were taken to local hospitals," according to an Aurora police news release. "The status of those patients was not known as of Tuesday afternoon.”

The Chambers Road crash marks the 44th traffic-related death this year in Aurora.

It remains under investigation.