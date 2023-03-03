A vehicle crash in Aurora left one person dead late Wednesday.

Aurora police responded to the crash at 11:18 p.m. at the intersection of East Montview Boulevard and North Florence Street, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

The crash occurred when a Jeep Wrangler, traveling west on Montview, and a Subaru Forester, traveling north on Florence, crashed in the intersection when the Subaru attempted a left turn in front of the Jeep, according to the release.

The Subaru's driver was taken to the hospital where they later died. The Jeep's driver was uninjured and stayed on the scene, according to the release.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the Subaru driver's identity and cause of death after next of kin are notified.

Montview Boulevard was closed in both directions for over 3 hours during the investigation.

This is Aurora's sixth traffic-related fatality this year, according to the release.