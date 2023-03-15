A person died and another was critically injured in a vehicle crash in Aurora Tuesday evening.

This is Aurora's ninth traffic-related fatality this year.

The Aurora Police Department responded to the crash at 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and the E-470 interchange, according to a news release.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Mazda SUV turned left from the northbound exit ramp of E-470 onto East Jewell Avenue, turning in front of a Ford F-150 going eastbound on East Jewell Avenue.

The Mazda's driver was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Mazda's passenger was also taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to authorities.

The Ford's driver was evaluated on-scene but not taken to the hospital.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office said it will release the victim's identity when next of kin are notified.

Investigators do not think alcohol was involved in the incident and are working to determine both of the drivers' speed before the crash.