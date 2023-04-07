Critical toxicology results from the autopsy of an Aurora woman whose dentist husband is accused of poisoning her will be complete in the next two to three weeks, prosecutors revealed in a court hearing Friday. According to the arrest document, James Craig fed his wife Angela potassium cyanide and possibly other poisons over several days, sometimes in protein shakes, before she died last month at University Hospital.

The affidavit reported that James Craig's dental business was spiraling down and he was starting up a relationship with a Texas orthodontist.

Craig, in handcuffs and dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit, did not say a word during the proceeding except to confer quietly with his attorneys. At times, he appeared to be looking toward the back row of the courtroom where two of his six children watched the proceedings. He has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife.

18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner told The Denver Gazette that he is not ruling out the possibility of adding or modifying charges against the 45-year-old stressing that the investigation is ongoing and that searches for evidence continue.

Mrs. Craig's mother sat in the front row of the courtroom behind the prosecution table. She listened as the future of her six grandchildren, three of whom are adults, was discussed. Two of them are living with a paternal uncle, prosecutors said.

The fact that an entire family of children have suddenly lost their mother and their father was not lost on anyone in the courtroom including James Craig's attorneys.

"It's tragic. Everything about this case is tragic," said defense attorney David Beller.

In a statement, the defense team said, "Dr. Craig is devastated by the loss of his wife. He loves and misses his family and declines to make any statements that fuel the public interest in invading their privacy or sensationalizing their loss."

Monday, a court hearing will define parameters for a time when the Craig children will be able to visit their father, but prosecutor Michael Mauro expressed concern that Craig would attempt to manipulate them.

"He has the capacity to do significant damage to them, " he said.

Court records show that Angela Craig's brother, Mark Pray, rushed her to University Hospital on March 15 where she collapsed. She was declared brain dead March 18 at 4:29 p.m., the arrest record said.

She was taken off of life support March 21, investigative sources confirmed to The Denver Gazette. Her autopsy was performed Wednesday, March 22, the Arapahoe Coroner's office confirmed.

According to the arrest affidavit, Angela Craig was treated at two hospitals three separate times over a week and a half as symptoms to a mysterious illness got progressively worse. She complained about everything from dizziness to having problems focusing, nausea and shakiness.

Her final trip was an urgent life and death situation.

The arrest affidavit revealed that an office staff worker mistakenly opened a package that James Craig ordered to Summerbrook Dental contained potassium cyanide. He had given his staff instructions not to open the box before it arrived, but the employee did not get that message, the document revealed.

During Friday's afternoon hearing, the two sides discussed upcoming evidentiary testing, the defense making sure their experts can be present for and the prosecution assuring they would provide notice of when those tests would happen. Judge Shay Whitaker warned the defense "not to impede the timing of those tests."

The high-profile case has garnered national attention. Producers from 2020, Dateline, and 48 Hours were in the courtroom taking notes. Judge Whitaker was asked by the defense to instill a gag order, but she denied the request with the stipulation that attorneys and investigators should stay within ethical bounds when they speak with the press.

James Craig is being represented by four attorneys from the Denver law firm of Recht Kornfeld, PC. and his children have a separate attorney.

His next hearing is May 22, and a proof evident presumption great hearing during which the judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to move the case forward was scheduled for June 2 and is expected to take at least half a day.