A Brighton man died early Monday morning following a two-vehicle rollover crash in Aurora’s Gateway Park neighborhood, police said.

#APDTrafficAlert: The westbound offramp of I-70, as well as northbound lanes of Chambers Road are closed for an investigation into a fatal, single-vehicle crash.The crash occurred about 2 a.m. near North Chambers and East 40th Ave. in the Gateway Park neighborhood. One person… pic.twitter.com/R4CwRedzsh — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 10, 2023

Aurora police officers responded to a report of a crash at 2:05 a.m. at Chambers Road and East 40th Avenue. Investigators say a man driving a black Nissan Rogue was stopped for a red light at the intersection when he was rear-ended by a gray Honda Accord.

The Honda, driven by a 26-year-old man from Brighton, had turned north on Chambers from Interstate 70 when it struck the Nissan. The Honda rolled once. Neither the driver nor his female passenger was wearing seatbelts, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The name of the driver of the Honda will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

According to public officials, this is the 35th traffic related death to occur in Aurora this year.