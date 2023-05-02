A 28-year-old man who arrived at an Aurora emergency room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds has died.

The man arrived at the hospital just before midnight and was just into surgery, but died from his injuries, Aurora police said. The victim's car had multiple bullet holes and was secured by investigators.

Aurora police believe the shooting happened in the 13100 block of East 13th Place in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood late Monday night where they received a report of shots fired. Detectives found multiple shell casings at the scene early Tuesday.

Police have not identified any suspects.

The victim's name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipster can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.