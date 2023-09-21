When neighbor Nan Page-Stevens woke up to the sound of her barking dog, she notes seeing more emergency response vehicles than she could count.

She also remembers an image burned in her memory — a firefighter carrying a small, one-year-old child.

"Out came this big firefighter. He had the baby literally in his arms. He was running to the first ambulance. And now, that baby is gone," Page-Stevens said.

A Wednesday night house fire claimed the lives of two children, according to a press release by the Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR). The incident also left seven other people hospitalized.

Responders arrived to the 2800 block of South Oakland Circle West around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They found nine occupants within the home.

Three of the victims were in urgent condition and six were in critical condition and were transported by AFR and Falck paramedics to local hospitals. Two of the victims, a one-year-old and a nine-year-old, died, AFR said.

Four children remain in critical condition. One child and two adults have been treated and released, AFR said.

Tiffany Brown, the mother of the two children that died, started a GoFundMe for help. She noted in the description that her five children, brother, two nephews and husband were in the fire. She also noted that her brother has multiple sclerosis.

"They are my life line and now they're no longer here," Brown said in her GoFundMe post. She asks for any help and states that now the family is homeless.

Page-Stevens notes that two small boys are still in critical condition. One is said to be intubated and the other is undergoing surgery to "clear out his lungs," she said.

AFR declined to comment on the current status of the victims. They had no further updates on the situation, though investigations on the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The American Red Cross Colorado branch told the Denver Gazette that they dispatched a disaster action team and have made contact with the victims. They are working to provide support to those affected by the disaster, though they could not say what extents the support goes to.

Page-Stevens added that the entire neighborhood is close and offers their support to the victims. "We all love each other here," she said. Everyone came out to watch responders rescue the residents. Everyone came out to get updates the day after.

Chairs and flowers line the sidewalk, offering a token of moral support from those nearby.

"We all just stood there and watched," she said with welling tears. "What else can you really do?"

Page-Stevens said that the mother was at work during the fire. The father, Larry Brown, had exited the house and was being helped for smoke inhalation by responders when Page-Stevens noticed the incident happening.

AFR said the fire was brought under control and searches for any other trapped parties were completed. A dog was located and safely rescued.

"All we can do is pray," another neighbor added.

