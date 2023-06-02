Aurora police arrested a Lyft rideshare driver after a 13-year-old reported that he sexually assaulted her during a ride.

Police arrested Shengfu Wu, 38, on Saturday and booked him into jail on one charge of sexual assault on a child, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

The 13-year-old girl reported the assault around 3:20 a.m. on May 13, about two hours after the incident.

Police responded to the report in the 6800 block of South Langdale Street, in a neighborhood near Aurora Reservoir.

The victim told police she had been sexually assaulted by her Lyft driver while receiving a ride home, according to the release.

Crimes Against Children Unit detectives identified Wu as the suspect within a few hours of the report and located him the following day.

Wu's vehicle was located and impounded as evidence.

Wu has since been released from jail on $50,000 bond, according to the release.

“The allegations against this driver are reprehensible," a Lyft spokesperson wrote in an email to the Denver Gazette. "We permanently banned the individual from the Lyft platform and have been in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

Detectives believe there may be other victims who may not have reported unwanted sexual contact by Wu and ask anyone who believes they were a victim to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .