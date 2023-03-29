The victim in Saturday night's Town Center at Aurora mall shooting was identified as 13-year-old Phoenix Day, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

The shooting happened at the mall at 14300 E. Alameda Way just after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

Responding officers were working off-duty at the mall when they were alerted to a fight involving a group of teenagers near the food court, according to the release.

While officers responded, they were notified of shots fired outside of Dillard's and found Day with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release.

An officer did CPR on Day until paramedics arrived to transport him to the hospital, where he died. The coroner ruled his manner of death was homicide and he'd sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident is under investigation and Aurora police have not notified the public about any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .