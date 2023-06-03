A 21-year-old man from Aurora died Saturday after a crash Tuesday with another vehicle.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Chambers Road and East Moncrieff Place, in the Gateway Park neighborhood near the intersection of I-70 and I-225, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

A white Toyota van attempted to turn north onto Chambers from Moncrieff when it was hit by a green Kawasaki motorcycle driving south on Chambers.

The motorcycle's 21-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital in serious condition and died from his injuries Saturday morning.

He was not wearing a helmet and was speeding at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his identity.

After the crash, southbound Chambers Road was closed for over two hours for the investigation, which remains active to determine if the driver of the van will be cited, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This was Aurora's 29th traffic-related death this year.