Police arrested two Aurora men on first degree murder charges in connection with an Aug. 28 shooting death of a 20-year-old man, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

Donald Howard, 18, and Jordan Zachary Leday, 27, were arrested. The shooting was in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood in 1500 block of South Galena Way, police said.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., a call of a shooting sent officers to a residence where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

“The victim was immediately transferred to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries,” police said.

“Witness statements and evidence collected from the scene found the victim had been in an altercation with multiple people inside the home. After shots were fired, several unknown adult male suspects fled the scene.”

Leday was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant, police said, adding Howard was arrested Wednesday by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network as part of a Colorado Organized Crime Control Act investigation.

Arrest warrants for both Leday and Howard were issued Saturday, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.