Aurora authorities arrested a Denver man in a hit-and-run crash in Aurora that killed a bicyclist on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the crash near East Colfax Avenue and North Joliet Street in north Aurora just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, the Aurora Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers found a 56-year-old man lying in the eastbound lanes with serious injuries, the police said, adding the victim died at the scene.

The driver fled the scene, the police said.

This is Aurora's 26th traffic-related fatality.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, officers located the vehicle, a black 2020 Nissan Altima, and its Denver driver, Jose Moya, 21, in the 13600 block of East Colfax, just west of I-225.

The vehicle sustained damage consistent with hitting a bicycle and Moya admitted to being involved in a crash, the police said.

Police arrested Moya on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

East Colfax Avenue was closed in both directions between north Joliet and Kingston street for almost four hours. It reopened at 3 a.m. Friday, police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office said it will release the victim's identity once next of kin are notified.