Aurora investigators are digging to recover the body of a 36-year-old man buried in what police described as a “clandestine grave” underneath a concrete floor of a condominium. The man, who has been missing for months, may have been concealed in a crawl space since last summer, police said.

Casie Bock, 29, was arrested in Tuesday night in connection with the macabre case on suspicion of accessory to murder. The body was found following a Crime Stoppers tip Aurora police received Monday night. A call to the tip line noted that the alleged homicide happened six-eight months ago in the 14,600 block of E. 2nd Ave at the Red Sky Condos.

#APDAlert: Detectives from our Major Crimes Homicide Unit are at the Red Sky Condos, 14600 E. 2nd Ave, investigating an incident where a body has been found. We are gathering details about the circumstances and will be publishing a news release later today. pic.twitter.com/6HxhpdPxkA — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 5, 2023

Police acted on the tip and then the Homicide Unit got a search warrant and discovered the grave underneath the floor.

Aurora Police spokesperson Joe Moylan said that the crawlspace the body is located is in an area which is hard to access.

“We are meticulously trying to recover the body to preserve as much evidence as possible,” said Moylan.

Police say a second arrest is pending, but that suspect is currently in jail in another jurisdiction for a separate crime. The identity of that person will be released once he is apprehended, police said. The identity of the victim will also remain undisclosed until his relatives are notified.

Moylan said the excavation will likely take at least a week.

Bock is being held without bond as she awaits her first appearance in court.

Anyone who has information about this case, who hasn’t already spoken with an investigator, is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867)