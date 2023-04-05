Bock, Casie T (1).png

Casie Bock, 29, was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion on accessory to murder in the grim case of a body police say is buried in a "clandestine grave" under a concrete floor. 

 Aurora Police Department

Forensic archeologists are helping Aurora investigators recover the body of a 36 year-old man buried in what police described as a “clandestine grave” underneath a concrete floor of a condominium. The man, who has been missing for months, may have been concealed in a crawl space since last summer, police said.

Casie Bock, 29, was arrested in Tuesday night in connection with the macabre case on suspicion of accessory to murder. The body was found following a Crime Stoppers tip Aurora police received Monday night. A call to the tip line noted that the alleged homicide happened six-eight months ago in the 14,600 block of E. 2nd Ave at the Red Sky Condos. 

Police acted on the tip and then the Homicide Unit got a search warrant and discovered the grave underneath the floor.

Aurora Police spokesperson Joe Moylan said that the crawlspace the body is located is in an area which is hard to access. “We are meticulously trying to recover the body to preserve as much evidence as possible,” said Moylan.

Police say a second arrest is pending, but that suspect is currently in jail in another jurisdiction for a separate crime. The identity of that person will be released once he is apprehended, police said. The identity of the victim will also remain undisclosed until his relative are notified.

Moylan said the excavation will likely take at least a week. 

Bock is being held without bond as she awaits her first appearance in court. 

Anyone who has information about this case, who hasn’t already spoken with an investigator, is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867)

