Aurora Police Department are asking for information regarding a missing teen, according to a press release.

13-year-old Hizhonestie Hastie was reported missing Friday from his home in the 13700 block of E. 13th Circle.

He is known to frequent the Decatur-Federal RTD station in Denver and a friend's house in Thornton, the department noted.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black t-shirt, blue stained skinny jeans and white shoes and is listed as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 lbs.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.