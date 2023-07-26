Aurora police are asking for the public's help about a suspicious incident, in which a woman was seen being pulled into a car in a shopping center.

Police reviewed a surveillance video from the parking lot of the Cornerstar Shopping Center in the 15700 block of East Briarwood Circle from about 8:45 p.m. Friday, the Aurora Police Department said.

The video shows four men arriving in a black Mercedez Benz sedan and waiting in the parking lot next to a silver Nissan SUV. One of the men walks off and approaches two women, grabbing one of them by the arm and pulling her to Nissan.

She is seen being forcefully pushed against the car and the group gathers around and looks inside the car's backseat area.

Moments later, he pulls her to the Mercedes and puts her in the back seat. The other woman in the video is seen recording the incident on her cellphone, while the other three men get into the car and drive away.

No missing persons report has been made to the Aurora Police Department or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Investigators do not have any license plate information, the Aurora Police said in a tweet.

Police sought the public's help identifying the four men and two women in the video "out of an abundance of caution for the female's safety," the tweet said. They are also interested in any information about the two vehicles involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Troy Raines at 303-739-6068.