An Aurora police officer shot and killed a man after the suspect allegedly pulled a firearm on Wednesday morning.

Two officers were monitoring RTD bus stop activity near East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when they noticed a man get into a confrontation with another person waiting at the bus stop, Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a news conference.

The man allegedly pulled out a firearm — a semi-automatic handgun — during the argument, according to police.

The officers began to respond and engage the man. The man allegedly began to run away. Police yelled to stay down and drop his weapon, according to Acevedo.

One of the officers fired on the man, hitting him. Acevedo was unable to say if the armed man had fired, but said there were no officers hurt in the incident.

The man later died at a nearby hospital.

The other man in the confrontation is in custody and investigators are attempting to figure out the cause of the fight, Acevedo said.

"It's early on in the stages of this investigation and we've got a lot of work to do," Acevedo said.

Acevedo noted that witnesses had left the scene during the confrontation and asked anyone with information to contact the Aurora Police Department.

This story is developing.