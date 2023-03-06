Albuquerque Fatal Shooting (copy)

The Adams County Coroner recently identified a woman whose body was found last Nov. 28 on the corner of East Smith Road and North Sable.

The investigation into the death of Kaeli Fossen, 28, is ongoing, according to the Aurora Police Department, and there have been no arrests.

Fossen died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives are interested in talking to anyone who was in the area of Smith and Sable Boulevard between 4 and 6 a.m. Nov. 28th. 

Anyone with information can also contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 

