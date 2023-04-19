Aurora police are investigating after finding a man who had apparently been shot in an idling car in a parking lot early Wednesday.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of South Florence Street around 12:15 a.m. when they saw a sedan idling in the middle of a parking lot lane with its lights on, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition, police said.

Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.