Aurora Police's SWAT team Thursday ordered residents to evacuate apartments near where a possible gunman is holed up, according to a Twitter update.
#APDAlert: Large police presence in the area of S. Elkhart/S. Fairplay (Preserve at City Center apartments). SWAT is attempting to contact a man wanted on suspicion on shots fired earlier today. A reverse-911 was sent to residents in the complex to shelter in place. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/7kSoCAz3EL— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 3, 2022
The suspect, wanted "on suspicion of shots fired earlier today," is in the Preserve at City Center Apartments, 1098 S. Evanston Way near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Road, according to police.
About 12:30 p.m., officers sent an update via Twitter that "SWAT is still attempting to make contact w/the man who refuses to exit apartment. Additional SWAT resources are being called to the scene. We've evacuated units directly impacted by the specific apartment that we are at. Others are asked to shelter in place."
The story is developing and will be updated.