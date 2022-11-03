Aurora SWAT

Aurora Police's SWAT engaged in a standoff at the Preserve at City Center Apartments, 1098 S. Evanston Way near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Road. 

 CHRIS ROURKE/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Aurora Police's SWAT team Thursday ordered residents to evacuate apartments near where a possible gunman is holed up, according to a Twitter update. 

The suspect, wanted "on suspicion of shots fired earlier today," is in the Preserve at City Center Apartments, 1098 S. Evanston Way near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Road, according to police. 

About 12:30 p.m., officers sent an update via Twitter that "SWAT is still attempting to make contact w/the man who refuses to exit apartment. Additional SWAT resources are being called to the scene. We've evacuated units directly impacted by the specific apartment that we are at. Others are asked to shelter in place."

The story is developing and will be updated. 

