Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday.

Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.

Day has transformed three band programs into award winners that earned superior rating scores at district music festivals, a news release said.

"(Day's) knowledge of music and passion for sharing it with students is clear to anyone who steps into his classroom or attends an East Middle band performance," Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said in the release.

"I am inspired by his dedication to not only help young musicians develop their instrumental skills but also instill them with confidence and demonstrate life lessons."

Day will be the public face of Colorado's educators and is the state's nominee for National Teacher of the Year. A special ceremony held at the White House will honor Day and teachers of the year from other states. Day will also have the opportunity to go to NASA's Space Camp and will become a member of the Colorado Education Commissioner's Teacher Cabinet.

East Middle School Interim Principal Jacquelyn Brown said Day stands out because he is committed to his students and strives to teach music to all students, even if they are not initially drawn to learning an instrument.

"His zeal for music is contagious and helps light a spark in students which he continues to build on so they stay engaged," Brown said. "It's very clear that what he is instilling in them, what he's teaching, goes beyond music."

Day has a Bachelor of Science in Music from Tennessee State University and a Master of Arts and Teaching from Trevecca Nazarene University. He participated in the Public Education and Business Coalition and the Aurora Public School Mentoring Community of Practice.

Denver7 supports the Colorado Teacher of the Year program. Program partners include the Colorado Education Association, Adams State University and Blue Bell Ice Cream.