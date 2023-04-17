A house party turned tragic Sunday night in Aurora when a 17-year-old boy shot his friend in the chest while disassembling a gun, police said.

The Aurora Police Department responded to a home in the 1700 block of Fulton Street around 10:45 p.m. and officers performed CPR on the 17-year-old victim. Aurora Fire Rescue then rushed the boy to a local hospital where he died.

Police said both teens had guns and the victim was showing his friend how to disassemble his gun.

"During the process of following along with the steps, the shooter’s gun went off striking the victim in the chest," Aurora police spokesman Joe Moylan told The Denver Gazette in an email.

Police arrested the the suspect on suspicion of felony manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of a juvenile in unlawful possession of a handgun.

The suspect's name was not released because he is a minor.

The victim's name will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.