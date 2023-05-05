A two-vehicle crash in Aurora Thursday night left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers are investigating the fatal crash, which occurred around 11:13 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Del Mar Parkway and Havana Street in Aurora, according to a news release.

The area is in Aurora's Delmar Parkway neighborhood.

Investigators determined a Subaru Forester going north on Havana Street and turning west onto Del Mar Parkway hit a "pocket bike" motorcycle going south on Havana Street, according to the release.

The Subaru had a green light to turn.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The woman driving the Subaru remained on-scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the man's name when next of kin are notified.

This is Aurora's 19th traffic-related fatality this year.