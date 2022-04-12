A man who murdered five people in a shooting rampage late last year was stopped by a bullet to the chest according to his autopsy report released Tuesday. The Jefferson County coroner wrote that one bullet killed 47 year old Lyndon McLeod, but he was also shot in the right thigh and in the left foot. A hero Lakewood police officer has been credited with firing the fatal shot.
Lakewood police spokesperson John Romero told The Gazette that a Critical Incident Response Team is still investigating the killings, which started at a tattoo parlor in Denver and ended an hour later on a BelMar shopping center sidewalk. Lakewood police officer Ashley Ferris encountered McLeod shortly after he had shot and killed his fifth victim, Hyatt House hotel clerk Sarah Steck.
According to Lakewood police, Ferris ordered the shooter to drop his gun, but he shot her in the abdomen. Ferris may have fired and connected with all three shots as she fell to the ground. Jefferson County Coroner John Carver said that the gunshot wounds to the shooter's thigh and foot were not life-threatening.
Ferris was released from the hospital Jan. 6 and has not spoken publicly about her experience. Lakewood police said Ferris heroism was compounded by the fact that McLeod was wearing a police vest when the two met at the corner of West Alaska Drive and South Vance Street the night of Dec. 27.
The autopsy report showed no presence of drugs in the shooter's system and the manner of death was determined to be "homicide."The Lakewood Police Department is planning a ceremony to honor the first responders who were instrumental in helping end the shooting which took the lives of 44 year old Alicia Cardenas, 35 year old Alyssa Gunn, Michael Swinyard, 67, Danny Scofield, 38. Steck, 28, was the only one of the shooter's victims whom he did not know and is considered to have been tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The killer, who wrote a chilling trilogy called "Sanction" under the pseudonym Roman McClay, predicted the deaths of several of his victims in his writings and left behind videos which gave clues as to his murderous plans.