Transportation officials may close US Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass this afternoon, when the warm weather is loosening heavy snow from recent winter storms, making avalanches likely.

Two small avalanches already came down around Mile Point 238 earlier this week. No vehicles were affected, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Officials said CDOT crews will be on standby to close the pass if necessary, emphasizing the goal is to keep the pass open for as long as possible.

The closure, if it happens this afternoon, would continue until temperatures cool for the day. The closure could also be extended, depending upon the conditions.

If a closure becomes necessary, crews will continue repairing potholes in the area, CDOT said.