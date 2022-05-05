The iconic ax that Jack Nicholson wielded in chilly pursuit of his family in Stephen King’s “The Shining” will be coming to Colorado.
The was purchased at auction last week for a reported $175,000 — and the anonymous bidder promptly donated it to be the centerpiece of the new Stanley Film Center in Estes Park.
The Film Center will be a major film and music entertainment complex on the grounds of the iconic Stanley Hotel, which inspired King to write “The Shining.”
Plans call for a museum that will celebrate the horror film genre.