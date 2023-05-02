Barry Morphew Tuesday filed a $15,000,000 federal civil rights lawsuit which stated that he was wrongfully arrested, jailed and prosecuted for the murder of his wife, Suzanne, nearly two years ago, for "a crime he did not commit."

The lawsuit lists twenty defendants involved in the unsolved case including the entire prosecution team headed up by 17th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley, law enforcement officials including Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, Chaffee County, and numerous investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, some of whom no longer work for the organizations.

Mrs. Morphew was reported missing May 10, Mother's Day 2020, but the proof-of-life photo was a cellphone selfie she sent her lover the day before at around 2 pm. Hundreds of people turned out to search for her including divers, volunteers on horseback and hikers who combed through sometimes treacherous mountain terrain.

The complaint alleges that Morphew was targeted by law enforcement as Suzanne Morphew's alleged murderer as early as May 13, 2020, around the time they found her bicycle helmet off to the side of the highway just under a mile from the couple's home.

The 185-page complaint was filed by three law firms: Samler and Whitson, Eytan Law and Fisher and Byrialson. In a prepared statement, Attorney Jane Byrialson said: "Barry Morphew's Constitutional Rights were trampled on, he and his daughters have suffered great harm, and we will not tolerate such abuses of power."

Nearly two years ago, Chaffee County District Judge Patrick Murphy found probable cause for Morphew to be arrested on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence. Four months later, Murphy found probable cause for Morphew to stand trial on those charges.

Soon after, the 129-page arrest affidavit — which Murphy said was "by far, the lengthiest and most detailed affidavit the Court has ever seen in almost 30 years of experience with criminal cases" — was unsealed. That day, the-then-53-year-old Morphew was released from jail on $500,000 cash bail and walked out of a Chaffee County courtroom flanked by both adult daughters.

In April 2022, on the eve of Morphew's trial, the prosecution filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning the case can be filed again.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, disappeared from the couple's Maysville home east of Salida in May 2020. Investigators have not found her remains. It was this fact that led prosecutors to the decision to dismiss the case.

“Without this crucial evidence, and without the victim’s body, the People cannot move forward at this time in good faith,” they wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.