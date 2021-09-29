A friend of Barry Morphew was arrested Monday night after being seen on surveillance cameras entering the property of the former family home, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said Shoshona Darke was picking up a package near the front door of the residence. The incident happened late Sunday afternoon in near County Road 225 in Maysville, near Salida. The home is in a remote mountain area with few neighbors.
The new owners of the property saw Darke on their home surveillance cameras and contacted the sheriff's office. According the news release, the property is clearly marked "no trespassing."
Officials said Darke, 51, of Salida, is well known around town.
"It's a small town. Everyone knows everyone here, " Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze told the Gazette, adding Darke was cooperative and that her arrest is separate from the case of missing Maysville mom and Barry Morphew's wife, Suzanne Morphew.
Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. Her body has never been found. Barry Morphew faces first-degree murder charges in her presumed death but was released from jail two weeks ago on $500,000 cash bail. His four-week trial is scheduled to begin in May.
During testimony in a four-day preliminary hearing last month, Darke was seen in photographs checking out of Colorado Springs' Antlers Hotel with Barry Morphew.
The hotel visit was made before he was arrested in his wife's presumed death a year after she went missing. In surveillance still shot photos shown in court, Morphew can be seen in the hotel lobby carrying luggage and Darke is walking behind him wearing a wig.
Monday night, Darke was taken to the Chaffee County Detention Center where she was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
She was released on personal recognizance bond.