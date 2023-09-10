Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer is seeking 60% buy-in from local residents of the Hale statistical neighborhood for proposed rezoning allowing accessory dwelling units.

The rezoning would allow for all single-family properties to build ADUs, according to a news release.

Two Zoom video call town halls, hosted by Sawyer, are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 19. Those most affected are western Mayfair residents and the Bellevue-Hale neighborhood, the release states.

“Community consensus is extremely important to this endeavor,” Sawyer said in the release. “We don’t change people’s zoning lightly. To move forward with the proposal, I believe we need significant community support. In my mind, that is somewhere around 60% buy-in from affected residents.”

ADUs are granny-flats, in-law units or guest houses meant to be “small, single apartments located at the back of a property separate from the main house, or built adjacent to a main house such as a basement unit with a separate entrance,” Denver says on its website.

The city also noted previous individual single property rezoning allowing for ADUs in the Bellevue-Hale neighborhood.

“By rezoning the entire neighborhood at once, it would save residents time and money, and create the ability to add additional housing stock in a neighborhood that needs it,” the city added.

The Bellevue-Hale neighborhood is located just east of downtown Denver.

“As Denver experiences rapid growth and grapples with a housing crisis, ADUs have emerged as a viable solution to enhance housing density while also maintaining the character of neighborhoods,” Sawyer said. “I recognize the urgency of the situation and see the potential of ADUs to create additional housing options for East Denver residents.”

The proposed rezoning to allow ADUs would not impact other building restrictions, the city said.

“It would not change anything else about how much, how high, or what types of other buildings can be built, and it would not rezone any other property that has any other type of zoning,” the city said.

Sawyer helped rezone the East Colfax neighborhood in 2021 to allow ADUs. One example of a neighborhood that did not is Montclair. Sawyer received 50/50 responses from Montclair community surveys and chose not to move forward with rezoning, according to reports.