After closing in mid-January due to meth contamination, the Bemis Public Library in Littleton will re-open to the public on Tuesday, according to a library announcement Friday.

The Arapahoe County Public Health Department deemed the public health risk at the library "extremely low" following what the library called a "comprehensive testing and remediation process, according to the announcement.

The library's upstairs men's and women's restrooms and downstairs private restroom will remain closed pending final documentation of remediation completion, according to the announcement.

The lower-level men's and women's restrooms as well as the children's area restrooms will be open.

All scheduled library activities and events will return to the main library building, the announcement said.

The opening comes after about a month of closure when Bemis became the third Denver-area library to close for meth contamination in mid-January.

Following meth contamination findings in the Boulder and Englewood public libraries, the city of Littleton proactively tested the Bemis Public Library and tests found "elevated levels" of meth contamination, "requiring professional decontamination," the library said in a news release Jan. 18.

The decontamination efforts at Bemis Public Library happened in the main floor women and men's bathroom exhaust fans and the lower-level family bathroom, city authorities said.

"The safety of our employees and library patrons is our first priority," Littleton City Manager Jim Becklenberg said when the library closed. "According to our partners at Arapahoe County Public Health, health risks are considered low, but we want to make sure our building is as safe as can be before we reopen it."

City authorities maintained that no library staff members found any evidence of drug paraphernalia or observed any drug use in the library.