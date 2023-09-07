Nearly 50 Colorado wineries entered the 2023 Governor’s Cup Collection competition, submitting 286 wines for consideration. Now, a dozen winners have been unveiled, representing the "best of the best" locally-made Colorado wines.

Next, the wine that scored the 2023 title of “Best of Show” will be announced at the upcoming Colorado Uncorked event. The annual affair — where members of the public can sip on the award-winning wines all in one place — will be held on Nov. 3 at the History Colorado Center in Denver. More information about the event is available at coloradowine.com.

“Here in Colorado, we are so proud of our growing wine industry, and this competition is an exciting chance to enjoy wines crafted from top Colorado wineries," Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release. "These 12 wines reflect the innovative and creative work taking place in Colorado’s thriving wine industry, and I congratulate the winners of the Governor’s Cup wine collection, with each wine showcasing local Colorado ingredients.”

The Governor’s Cup is an annual competition put on by the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board. The board is appointed by the governor and housed within the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Submissions underwent blind judging in August, tasted and tested by a panel of 15 industry experts, such as sommeliers, chefs and writers. The 12 wines chosen become part of the 2023 Governor’s Cup Collection. They will be used in the coming year to promote Colorado wine across the country and internationally, as the state’s wine industry works to continue cementing itself as one to be taken seriously.

Sarah Trubnick, a judge and founder of The Barrel Room SF, praised the competition as one that goes beyond what others offer by continuing to market winners after the competition wraps. Kyle Schlachter, the executive director of the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board, said in a news release that this year’s submissions showed an “outstanding array of styles and varieties.” Five of the winners have made the collection in past years.

“The Colorado wine industry continues to produce interesting and innovative wines and both new wineries and previous Governor’s Collection winners submitted very strong contenders,” Schlachter said.

Here are the 2023 winners:

Alfred Eames Cellars (Paonia) - 2019 Carmena, Colorado DOUBLE GOLD

Balistreri Vineyards (Denver) - 2022 Syrah - CSU Vineyard, Grand Valley AVA GOLD

BookCliff Vineyards (Boulder) - 2022 Syrah, Colorado DOUBLE GOLD

Dragon Meadery (Aurora) - Red Apple Cyser, DOUBLE GOLD

Restoration Vineyards (Palisade) - 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Grand Valley AVA GOLD

Sauvage Spectrum (Palisade) - 2022 Teroldego, Grand Valley AVA DOUBLE GOLD

Sauvage Spectrum (Palisade) - 2022 Malbec, Grand Valley AVA DOUBLE GOLD

Snowy Peaks Winery (Estes Park) - 2019 Élevé (Syrah/Petite Sirah/Mourvedre), Grand Valley AVA DOUBLE GOLD

Snowy Peaks Winery (Estes Park) - 2022 Muscat Blanc, Grand Valley AVA GOLD

The Peachfork (Palisade) - Pear Apple, DOUBLE GOLD

The Storm Cellar (Hotchkiss) - 2022 Albariño, Grand Valley AVA DOUBLE GOLD

The Storm Cellar (Hotchkiss) - NV Gewürztraminer, Grand Valley AVA GOLD