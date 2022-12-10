A bicyclist died in a crash with a vehicle in Denver late Friday, police said in a tweet.

Denver Police Department tweeted just before 9 p.m. Friday that they were investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The crash was between a motorist and a bicyclist, according to the tweet.

Police shut down northbound Sheridan Boulevard at West 37th Avenue during the investigation.

At 9:27 p.m., police tweeted that the bicyclist involved in the crash died.

Police have not released any further information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.